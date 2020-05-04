Ignatius of Date Rush reacts to claims that he is engaged to be married

- Advertisement -

The man of the moment Ignatius of Date Rush Fame has since been the talk of the town after he snubbed ten strong beautiful ladies on TV3’s “Date Rush” show yesterday.

He claims their (the ladies) reasons for choosing him was not out of love. hence his action live on TV.

However, Ignatius has reacted to viral reports that he is already engaged to be married.

He has debunked all allegations saying all those speculations about him on social media are false and must be disregarded asap.

Ignatius said that he did not know that he was married with two kids.

He indicated if not for date rush he never knew that he had more exes on social media than in real life.

Ignatius took to his Facebook page to clarify the viral reports about him, he wrote;

“If no be date rush like I no kwn say…I marry with two kids????date rush have also made me kwn say I had more ex’s on social media Dan reality…be true to ur self n always be real…love goes where love is…have a blessed week…don’t try to be who u can’t be…

A Good Samaritan did this photo for me…where ever u are bossu u are blessed..

Still keep ur comments n insult coming

According to him, he’s true to himself and very real. He added that love goes where love is, and urge people not to be whom, they cannot be.

This guy seem unperturbed about the news fast circulating about him on social media. Hard Guy!!!!

What is Date Rush?

Date Rush from TV3 is a program designed to give single guys and ladies the opportunity to meet and choose a lady of their choice for a date.

A guy at a time gets the opportunity to interact with 10 ladies and if lucky, walks home with one of his choices.