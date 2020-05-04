- Advertisement -

One of the most popular viral news on social media currently is how one guy humiliated 10 ladies at yesterday’s episode of TV3 Date Rush.

Date Rush from TV3 is a program designed to give single guys and ladies the opportunity to meet and choose a lady of their choice for a date.

SEE ALSO: Cause of death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko revealed

A guy at a time gets the opportunity to interact with 10 ladies and if lucky, walks home with one of his choices.

It was in this regard that yesterday, a young NGO CEO Ignatius turned up to try his luck at the ladies. Out of the 10 ladies, 9 chose him and he had to pick only one for a date.

For strange reasons at the time, Ignatius snubbed all the girls. He claims their reasons for choosing him was not out of love. This angered some of the ladies pushing them to hit back at him.

SEE ALSO: Kalybos speaks for the first time over his brawl with Funny Face

Well, the truth is finally out of the bag. Apparently, Ignatius is a big-time fvck boy who preys on women just to have a taste of their flesh and he is broke as a church mouse contrary to his brags at TV3

But here is the shocker, Ignatius is actually set to marry soon to his fiance based abroad.

In fact, the TV3 Date Rush guy was actually set to marry his fiance on 19 April 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from getting married due to the ban on gathering and closure of bother.

SEE ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong finally tells the full story on how he struggled to become rich

According to his ex-girlfriend in a chat with a friend which has since gone viral, Ignatius is just a womanizer.

This has led many people to wonder if TV3 Date Rush is a staged relationship program like many people have alleged.

Check out the screenshots going viral all over social media below

SEE ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong reacts to his alleged relationship with Yvonne Nelson

Well, time will tell if the marriage will proceed as planned or the fiance will take offense and call it off. Ghpage is monitoring and we will keep you updated. Stay with us