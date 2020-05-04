LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Ignatius who snubbed all the girls at Date Rush is engaged to...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Ignatius who snubbed all the girls at Date Rush is engaged to be married

By RASHAD
0
Ignatius of TV3 Date Rush exposed
Ignatius of TV3 Date Rush exposed
One of the most popular viral news on social media currently is how one guy humiliated 10 ladies at yesterday’s episode of TV3 Date Rush.

Date Rush from TV3 is a program designed to give single guys and ladies the opportunity to meet and choose a lady of their choice for a date.

A guy at a time gets the opportunity to interact with 10 ladies and if lucky, walks home with one of his choices.

Ignatius, the TV3 Date Rush Play Boy

It was in this regard that yesterday, a young NGO CEO Ignatius turned up to try his luck at the ladies. Out of the 10 ladies, 9 chose him and he had to pick only one for a date.

For strange reasons at the time, Ignatius snubbed all the girls. He claims their reasons for choosing him was not out of love. This angered some of the ladies pushing them to hit back at him.

Well, the truth is finally out of the bag. Apparently, Ignatius is a big-time fvck boy who preys on women just to have a taste of their flesh and he is broke as a church mouse contrary to his brags at TV3

Ignatius with his girlfriends

But here is the shocker, Ignatius is actually set to marry soon to his fiance based abroad.

In fact, the TV3 Date Rush guy was actually set to marry his fiance on 19 April 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from getting married due to the ban on gathering and closure of bother.

According to his ex-girlfriend in a chat with a friend which has since gone viral, Ignatius is just a womanizer.

This has led many people to wonder if TV3 Date Rush is a staged relationship program like many people have alleged.

Check out the screenshots going viral all over social media below

Well, time will tell if the marriage will proceed as planned or the fiance will take offense and call it off. Ghpage is monitoring and we will keep you updated. Stay with us

