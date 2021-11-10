IGP, Dampare meets Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Afia Schwar, other celebs & Industry players

- Advertisement -

It was reported by our outfit yesterday, the Inspector-General of Police George Akufo Dampare has extended an official invitation to Ghanaian celebrities for a closed-door meeting.

This closed-door meeting with the creative arts follows the initiative by the IGP to meet with diverse interest groups across the social strata to interact on better policing in Ghana.

Finally, the meeting between the IGP and Ghanaian celebrities have come off today Wednesday, November 10th 2021 at the police headquarters in Accra at 9 am prompt.

A host of Ghanaian celebrities honoured the invitation by the Inspector-General of Police.

The likes of Kuami Eugene, Afia Schwarzenegger, A-Plus, Kofi Okyere Darko, John Dumelo Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Abeiku Santana, Roger Quartey, Fameye, Van Vicker, Angel Town, Samini, Bullgod, Mercy Asiedu, Agya Koo and a many others attended the meeting.

We can’t fully establish the core reason for the meeting but according to reports available to us, the IGP met with the celebrities and some industry players for them to voice out their concerns and how they conduct themselves on social media.