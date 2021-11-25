IGP Dampare shows serious dance moves during hot jama session – Video

- Advertisement -

It was such a delightful moment to behold as IGP George Akufo Dampare joined the jama session of junior officers with his dance moves.

The junior officers who undeniably love the IGP had composed a special jama for him and were singing their lungs out to make the moment a memorable one.

READ ALSO: Ayisha Modi reveals the current relationship between her and Stonebwoy

The IGP who was obviously wowed by how the junior officers were cheering him up hit the dance floor with some serious yet simple dance moves.

The ecstatic police officers roared in happiness as they sang in high notes to match the IGP’s dance moves.

READ ALSO: North Korea: Man sentenced to death for smuggling in copies of Netflix’s series ‘Squid Game’

Check out the video below to know more…

IGP Geroge Akufo Dampare is loved by many Ghanaians because he’s a no-nonsense man who doesn’t kowtow to any form of higher influence.