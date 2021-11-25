type here...
GhPageEntertainmentIGP Dampare shows serious dance moves during hot jama session - Video
Entertainment

IGP Dampare shows serious dance moves during hot jama session – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
IGP
IGP Dampare shows serious dance moves during hot jama session - Video
- Advertisement -

It was such a delightful moment to behold as IGP George Akufo Dampare joined the jama session of junior officers with his dance moves.

The junior officers who undeniably love the IGP had composed a special jama for him and were singing their lungs out to make the moment a memorable one.

READ ALSO: Ayisha Modi reveals the current relationship between her and Stonebwoy

The IGP who was obviously wowed by how the junior officers were cheering him up hit the dance floor with some serious yet simple dance moves.

The ecstatic police officers roared in happiness as they sang in high notes to match the IGP’s dance moves.

READ ALSO: North Korea: Man sentenced to death for smuggling in copies of Netflix’s series ‘Squid Game’

Check out the video below to know more…

IGP Geroge Akufo Dampare is loved by many Ghanaians because he’s a no-nonsense man who doesn’t kowtow to any form of higher influence.

Source:GHpage
  • READ MORE ON:
  • IGP

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 25, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
85 ° F
85 °
85 °
66 %
2.6mph
54 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News