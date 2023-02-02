IGP Dr George Akufo Dampare bows as he meets Legendary Kojo Antwi for the first time

- Advertisement -

Since his appointment as the Inspector General of Police, Dr Akufo Dampare has brought some sanity into the police force.

The IGP unlike most of the previous persons who occupied the post is one who has fostered unity among celebrities and the police force.

Remember, first of its kind, IGP Dampare called a between the celebrity group and the police to discuss issues.

Fast forward, Dampare has kept his call to make peace centre of his duty. He has on numerous of occasions proved such.

Well, in a trending story of IGP. He has been sighted in photos with Legendary Kojo Antwi.

One picture that has caught the attention of social media is the photo of IGP Dampare bowing to Kojo Antwi when they met for the first time.

The legend was welcomed with a bow by IGP Dampare as he entered his office for a private conversation.

Kojo Antwi took advantage of the chance, among other things, to visit the police station and learn about previous officers and the service’s history.

The pair, together with other police officers, took a trip inside and around the headquarters while smiling.

