After the mother of one of the two teenagers who were stripped naked and paraded on the streets for allegedly stealing cried out for help to get justice for her son, the IGP has come to her aid.

The two teenagers from Akuapem-Adawso in the Eastern Region with support from the IGP Dampare have been enrolled in new schools and skills training.

One of the victims is currently in a school at Nsawam while the other has opted to acquire artisanal skills.

They were enrolled after undergoing two-week intensive medical treatment at the Police hospital in Accra at the request of the Inspector General of Police.

The mother of the victim currently schooling at Nsawam identified as Augustina Danson told Starr News she is still in a state of disbelieving the unprecedented professional intervention of the police.

Augustina Danson said even though her son is recovering from the trauma he suffered courtesy of psychological therapy offered by the police, he has vowed not to return to the community until he realizes his dream of becoming a military officer.

“I was there when the IGP himself called me and told me to prepare them for Accra. I told him I don’t have money for their medical bills.

The IGP said he was sending a team to pick us and truly they came and picked us to Police Hospital in Accra. We spent two weeks there. They took very good care of the children.

I couldn’t believe a poor person like me could be respected in such a manner. The IGP told me he will help the children return to school so after we were discharged my son said he will go to school so he is currently schooling at Nsawam but the other boy said he will learn artisanal skills,” The mother said.

Now people in this area are insulting me for taking the matter to the media but I’m not bothered. The family of the suspects are also begging me to withdraw to issue to the house for amicable settlement but I told them the case is in the hands of the police I can’t do anything about it”.

The overjoyed mother thanked GHOne TV and Starr News for first breaking the news to the public.

”I thank Starr FM and GHone TV for exposing this inhumane treatment meted out to these children. As poor as I am, I never thought I will get justice.

