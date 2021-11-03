- Advertisement -

Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Chapel(PHC) has shared his candid view on the meeting between the Inspector General of Police and the head of some Churches in the country.

The IGP and the leaders met to discuss some issues bothering the country about Prophecies and other things that can cause fear and panic in the country.

At the end of the meeting, it was established that the IGP asked the Pastors and Priest not to prophesy publicly if they know it would cause fear and panic in the country.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie who wasn’t at the meeting has come out to state that the IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare met with the wrong people because those people are not the ones who prophesy to people.

According to him, Anglican and Roman fathers don’t prophesy so why would they be invited to talk about prophecies.

He asked that the likes of Owusu Bempah, himself and others should have been invited so they could educate the IGP on prophecies.

“If the State apparatus wants to really talk about the prophetic, if they want us to educate them about the prophetic you don’t go and talk to the Anglicans/ I don’t want to disrespect them but you pick the prophetic. I prophesy, El Bernard, Bishop Owusu Bempah, Salifu Amoako and we are the generational prophets,” he began.

On issues of people tagging them as doom prophets, he had this to say: “Those who say that are canal minded. The work we do is not intellectual, it’s spiritual. I’ve not prophet in Ghana taking a gun and going to shoot physically, I’ve never seen a Ghanaian gather together and say they are going to stage a coup so what is the insecurity we are causing?

He continued, “We are rather helping the nation. We are the gate watchers. If the finance Minister comes and tells me that the government payroll is full that is fear and panic. I just read in the papers my younger brothers and sisters who are being from El Was to Us Embassy for fire service and their fate cannot be determined, that is fear and panic. There are more serious things to deal with so whoever has made his mind to come after the church and the prophetic that we are causing insecurity, that is not insecurity. Insecurity is the rise in the cost of fuel, Insecurity is that my mates I completed Legon are still unemployed”