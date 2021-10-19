IGP ordered the arrest of Funny Face

- Advertisement -

It has been reported that Funny Face has been arrested by the Police after threatening some individuals and his estranged baby mama, Vanessa via social media.

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face was arrested by the Police on, Monday, 18th October 2021, at 10:14 pm.

Ghana Police in a statement released said, due to the history of Funny Face, they shall submit him to the court for an order for psychiatric examination, to determine the next line of investigative action.

Another piece of intel Ghpage has received amid Funny Face’s apprehension is that the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare called for the actor’s arrest.

According to the first-hand information, Funny Face aka ‘The Children President’ the substantive Inspector-General of Police (IGP) ordered his arrest for threats of deaths of some individuals.

Meanwhile, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face has apologized for insulting Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray, Adebayor and others for his actions last Sunday.