- Advertisement -

Ghana Union Movement’s (GUM) Presidential aspirant Rev Christian Kwabena Andrew aka Sofo Kyiri Abosom has in an interview stated the number and names of ministers he would like to work with.

With barely 2 months to the general elections, aspirants and their running mates are extensively preparing to meet the D day with hopes of winning.

Kyiri Abosom have already started pointing to those he will elect in his government as ministers.

Mentioning names he would appoint as Ministers of state, Osofo Kyiri Abosom revealed that he would designate Boniface Siddique, Captain Smart and others.

According to him, he will not bring into office many ministers because he sees no sense in doing that.

Considering the size of Ghana, The preacher/Politician revealed he will not appoint a Deputy Ministers of any misntry in his term as President of Ghana.

“I will work with only 30 Ministers and there will be no appointment of Deputy Ministers in my government when I win the presidential seat,” He made these statements whiles speaking on Angel FM.

However, Osofo Kyiri Abosom has pleaded with Ghanaian celebrities to join his campaign train ahead of the 2020 elections.

According to the pastor cum Politician, the past and current governments have failed Ghanaians big time and its high time they are not voted for again.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Osofo Kyiri Abosom disclosed that the time to change from the normal NDC and NPP is now and he believes he is the one to take Ghana forward.

He continued that just like how some celebrities supported the NDC and NPP in previous elections, he needs those that have Ghana at hand to come on board to deliver Ghanaians.