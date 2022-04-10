- Advertisement -

Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has confidently stated that no one can take her spot as the biggest and most renowned socialite (slay queen) to have ever come out of Ghana.

The actress and Instagram model took many by surprise, nearly a year ago, when she suddenly gave up on her secular lifestyle to become a born-again Christian.

She reportedly got rid of everything she acquired from her promiscuity to propagate the word of God and win souls for Christ.

But despite turning over a new leaf, it appears Moesha occasionally reminisces the carefree life she previously lived for the glitz and glamour – wearing skimpy clothes, showcasing her curvy figure on social media among many others.

The nostalgia from these memories has compelled Moesha to make a blunt statement about who she was and what she still wants to be known for.

In a post on Snapchat, she said: “I will never forget how God always made me happy and sad at the same time. I became a local girl lol.”

She added: “I’m back and I will still be the one 1 biggest slay queen woman of God and no one can take my spot! May God help everyone.”

Moesha Boduong was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about celebrities who made controversial headlines in the tabloids.

She clearly enjoyed the buzz that came along as it made her popular and quite relevant in the showbiz industry.

Today, she can’t be found anywhere enjoying her usual nightlife but in the church where she’s training to become a prophetess or a minster of the Gospel.