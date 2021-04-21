type here...
I’ll beat you and hire guys to rape you – Afia Schwar threatens Efia Odo

By Mr. Tabernacle
Afia Schwar and Efia Odo
Afia Schwar and Efia Odo
Afia Schwarzenegger in a post on social media has threatened to deal with Video vixen Efia Odo drastically should she mention her name again.

According to the controversial media personality, she would beat the hell out of Efia Odo herself and hire guys to gang-rape her.

We do not know the exact cause of this threat by Afia Schwar. However, it’s reported that Efia Odo was dragging Afia Schwar on her social media page hence her rage.

See the post below;

Are we to experience a ‘deadly’ beef between the two? Well, time will tell. Stay tuned

Source:GHPAGE

