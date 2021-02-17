Veteran Highlife artiste KK Fosu has disclosed in an exclusive interview that he might soon be mounting the pulpit as a man of God just like his colleagues Ofori Amponsah and Papa Shee.

Speaking with Docta Cann on Happy FM, he disclosed that people shouldn’t be surprised when they see him preaching to a congregation.

According to him, musicians can be ministers of the Gospel no matter what genre of music they sing or do.

He went further and revealed that artistes are Prophets who are doing the will of God and as such people shouldn’t be surprised when they see them preaching.

“I believe every artiste is a prophet and we are all doing God’s work,” he said.

“Don’t be surprised if you soon see me on a pulpit preaching to a congregation. It is going to happen very soon so people should take note”.

Asked by host if his fans are going to accept him as a man of God he answered that people believe musicians should stick to just one genre and not venture into any other thing.

“I think the categorization in music makes it look like an artiste is supposed to sing just one genre or just do one particular thing. But like I earlier said, every musician is a prophet and there is nothing wrong with me being a Pastor,” he concluded.