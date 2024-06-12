type here...
I’ll choose a foreign passport even if you give me PhD plus a law degree – Wayoosi

By Armani Brooklyn

Renowned Kumawood actor Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, has entered the ongoing debate regarding the comparative value of a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree versus the benefits of acquiring a foreign passport.

This discussion was sparked by the comments of Kofi Gabs, a Ghanaian who works as a janitor in the Netherlands and recently obtained his Dutch passport.

In a viral video, Kofi Gabs, who goes by the nickname Mr. Happiness, argued that a Dutch passport offers more advantages than a PhD from Ghana, particularly regarding ease of international travel.

He shared his experience planning a visit to a friend in the United States and how his Dutch passport simplified the travel process compared to what he believes would be a more cumbersome procedure for a PhD holder with a Ghanaian passport.

In his remarks, Kofi Gabs emphasized that the perceived bureaucratic difficulties associated with a Ghanaian passport render it less valuable than a foreign passport.

He suggested that a PhD holder in Ghana would face significant challenges in processing travel documents, unlike someone with a Dutch passport, which he claims is more advantageous.


Adding his two cents to the whole brouhaha, Wayoosi has stated that if given a choice, he would unequivocally choose a foreign passport over a PhD, even if a law certificate were included in the offer.

In a video posted on social media, Wayoosi expressed his views candidly.

“Enough of this pointless debate, okay? How can you equate a foreign passport with a PhD? Even if you combine a law degree with a PhD, my choice would still be the foreign passport. Don’t overthink this and stress yourself,” he said in Twi.

TODAY

Wednesday, June 12, 2024
