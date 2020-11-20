I’ll choose a Bible over a billion dollars- Guru preaches in latest interview

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper Maradona Agyei Yeboah has disclosed his faith in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The Tema based rapper in a quick response session with Pulse TV was asked to pick between a number of items.

In response to whether he liked a chubby or skinny woman, Guru picked a skinny one.

Also, he declined when he was asked to pick between Daddy Lumba and Kojo Antwi saying that he loved them both.

Following that, Guru stated that hearing the word of God is what brings him the most fun and that the Bible is the one thing he couldn’t live without.

Again, Guru was presented with the hypothetical opportunity of choosing between having a million dollars or a bible and to the shock of many he chose the Bible.

Guru’s piety has amazed many as he is not known to be the most religious person but who are we to judge.

Guru chooses the Bible over a billion dollars pic.twitter.com/ZH8ABd3ort — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 20, 2020

However, the ”Pooley” hitmaker’s quick response has raised the suspicion that he was not being real.

Nonetheless, Guru is one of the most successful hiplife artists in Ghana. He is known for his contemporary hiplife rap style that combines English and Ghanaian indigenous languages.