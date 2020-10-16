I’ll close down any school that allows their teacher to touch my daughter – Nana Ama Mcbrown (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Actress turned television personality Nana Ama Mcbrown has threatened to close down any school should they allow any of their teachers cane her daughter Maxin.

According to her, the trauma and emotion she went through before deliverying Baby Maxin wasn’t easy and she wouldn’t allow anyone to maltreat her in the name of education.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom, Nana Ama Mcbrown explained that any school that Maxin attends and any teacher dares cane her that teacher would face her wrath.

She added that she would could even take it a notch higher and get the school closed down.

“My daughter is my testimony and I won’t allow anyone to lay a finger on her. She is everything to me. Let any teacher spank her for whatever reason and they will know the real meaning of motherhood,” she said in the interview.

The actress stated that aside taking in medications and pills to be able to get pregnant and give birth, some people on social media where also busy posting negative comments including labelling her as barren.

Watch the video below:

She said: “The number of criticisms I had to face from people was overwhelming. It got to a time I almost gave up because I had taken so much concoctions and injections which didn’t work so I was heartbroken.”