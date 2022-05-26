- Advertisement -

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has finally confirmed viral reports of his intention of becoming the next flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to contest in the general election in 2024.

This follows a campaign poster with the maverick politician’s image in wide circulation in the media.

Rumours suggested that Kennedy Agyapong would be contesting against Alan Kyeremanteng and perhaps the current veep Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking in a recent interview with Kojo Dickson on Angel TV, he said he is the only hope for the party to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2024 as the President of the Republic.

He revealed that he will use his first 100 days in office as the President to change the mindset of Ghanaians adding that he will change the fortunes of the youth.

According to him, the NPP can only break the record of being in government for more than two terms, which it touts as ‘Breaking the eight’, in the 2024 elections with him leading the party.

He said “Yes, it is true. I have decided that when the NPP opens nominations, I will pick a form and file my nomination to contest the party primaries as the flagbearer…I will stand on the ticket of the NPP and nothing will change.”

“When you look at Ghana at the moment, the only person to continue President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s legacy is me, Kennedy Agyapong and that is the confidence I have.”

“If we make a mistake and select any other person apart from me, the NDC will win the elections and will not continue the legacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. If you look at the mistake, we did in 2008 by fighting ourselves and allowing the NDC to win the 2008 elections, President John Agyekum Kufuor’s uncompleted works were halted, but this time, I am appealing to the members of the NPP not to do such a mistake again,” Kennedy Agyapong added.

He indicated that he will beat John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if elections are held today.

“We should make sure that we break the eight and I am the only person who can break the eight for the NPP…if they need a new face as the new brand for the NPP, then it is Kennedy Agyapong’s ticket…If members of the NPP will vote for me as the flagbearer, I will beat Mahama hands down. I have what it takes to beat Mahama [in any election],” he stated.