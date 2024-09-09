“I’ll fiire a gun” – Supposed Police officer cries as his girlfriend tells him it’s over during loyalty test

A young man purported to be a police officer has been jilted by his girlfriend in an emotionally heartbreaking circumstance.

This was after the police officer was denied by his girlfriend, identified as Naomi, during a loyalty test he put her through.

The young policeman had contracted the services of Streetz Traffic, a content creator, to test Naomi’s love for.

However, Naomi told her police boyfriend that she no longer owed him an explanation, saying that she had long broken up with him.

“I have been here for the past three days looking for you. Where are you? I want to see you as soon as possible,”- he demanded.

“You know our status has changed. We are no longer like we used to be and we could break at any time. I have even broken up with you already,” Naomi responded.

Reeling in pain, the police officer directed his anger on the content creator as he pushed him and walked away feeling disappointed.

He also threatened to fire a gun for the worse to happen.