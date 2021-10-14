type here...
I’ll fill O2 Arena next year – Bisa K Dei promises Ghanaians

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian Highlife artist, Bisa K Dei had vowed to fill O2 Arena come next year.

Speaking in a recent interview, the ‘Yard’ hitmaker after being asked by the interviewer ‘if he can fill O2 Arena, said yes.

He emphasized that everything is possible. Bisa Kdei stated that this record can be set soon if people believe in Ghanaian musicians enough.

The O2 Arena is a multi-purpose indoor arena in the centre of The O2 entertainment complex on the Greenwich Peninsula in southeast London. It opened in its present form in 2007.

It has the second-highest seating capacity of any indoor venue in the United Kingdom, behind the Manchester Arena, and in 2008 was the world’s busiest music arena.

Bisa in the last few years has given Ghanaians hit on hits song. He has carved a niche for himself in the Ghana Music Industry.

