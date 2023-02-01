“I’ll find Ahmed Suale and JB’s killers when I become president” – Kennedy Agyapong

- Advertisement -

If elected president, Kennedy Agyapong has pledged to Ghanaians that he will look into the murders of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale and a member of parliament for Abuakwa North, JB Danquah.

He claims that because he has been implicated in the murder investigations, he needs to clear his name.

Speaking on the Good Evening Ghana program on Tuesday, January 31, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer candidate promised to take an interest in the two instances if elected president.

According to him, this will push the police to start searching for the offenders.

The issue is that if the president expresses interest, the Police will investigate, and I will express interest because I am the one being accused, thus it is critical that I clear my name, the man added.

Ahmed Suale, a member of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tigereye PI team, was fatally shot in January 2019 by persons who have not been named and who are thought to be riding motorcycles.

While his route to his Madina home, he was shot three times: twice in the neck and twice in the chest.

On his television network, Net 2, Mr Agyapong revealed the journalist’s face before his passing.

JB Danquah was killed on February 9, 2016, at his home in Shiashie, Accra, after being repeatedly stabbed in the neck and chest by alleged armed robbers.

Daniel Asiedu, also known as Sexy Dondon, was detained and accused of murder but has not yet been found guilty.