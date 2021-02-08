Award-winning Ghanaian musician Mildred Ashong known in the showbiz industry as Eazzy has revealed that she knows for sure she would get pregnant when another lockdown is declared.

The is still a spike in the active coronavirus cases in the country and some citizens are scared that it could lead to a second lockdown that would curb the spread of the virus.

According to Eazzy, with Vals day around the corner if another lockdown is declared then she is very sure she would come out pregnant after the lockdown.

She tweeted: “If we go into lockdown paaaaa dier i go preg this vals day p33333.”

