I’ll gladly do a campaign song for Nana Akuffo Addo – Kuami Eugene

The 2020 Elections is just at the corner and several Ghanaian celebrities have started campaigning for their favourite political parties to be voted into government.

According to some people, this is the period that musicians cash in from these politicians who would forget them after winning and coming into power to lead the country.

The reigning artiste of the year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Award Kuami Eugene has expressed his willingness to do a campaign song for the current President Nana Akuffo Addo and his party ahead of the elections which is just weeks away.

The musician who was interviewed on Kastle Drive speaking on his music career and his new album was asked if he would drop a campaign song for any of the party.

In his response he stated that currently he is working on his musical career and that he would do a campaign song if only the president requests for it.

“No I won’t drop any campaign song for Nana Akufo-Addo. I’m concentrating on my job for now so Nana Addo should also work hard for the upcoming election.

“I believe everyone should be in their lane so I don’t feel i must leave what I’m doing to join what someone else is doing.”

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is my president so if he should invite me and request that I do a campaign song for him why not I will gladly oblige to do so.”