I’ll kill myself if Akufo-Addo dies before December 7 – Bulldog

Artiste Manager and acclaimed Entertainment Pundit, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog have threatened to take his life should the President pass on before December 7.

In recent times there has been a whole lot of profound prophesies coming from the self-acclaimed prophet that directs to the death of Nana Addo before the most awaited elections.

The freshest of it is Odifour Kwabena Tawiah’s scary prophesy. According to him, if President Akufo-Addo fails to call him by tomorrow, 25th November 2020 then he’ll meet his untimely death.

More to this, the man of God speaking at his church stated Akufo-Addo came to him for spiritual assistance; thus set him free when some people held him, hostage, spiritually.

After he helped the president, he doesn’t answer his calls not to talk of giving him even one cedi as a token of appreciation.

He added that though he’s freed the president from the spiritual captivity, he didn’t cancel the spiritual death, therefore, he is not safe.

Odifo Kwabena Tawiah reaffirmed that if the President fails to call him or answer his calls by the end of Wednesday, he will die before December 7, 2020, election and NDC will win.

Bulldog reacting to this prognosticate on Okay FM, he vehemently condemned the prophesy stating that Nana Akufo-Addo will live to see the NDC win power from him come December 7.

Bulldog boldly declared that he will take his life and join Akufo-Addo in the land of the dead if he passes on before the elections on reasons that he wants to troll him.

“I’m against Akufo-Addo dying. I will be hurt if he dies. I will kill myself and join him there. He has to stay alive and lose the elections so that we all jubilate.

If he dies, I will cut my head and join him there so that if we win I will laugh at him at the cemetery.

He will live to see the victory of the NDC. It is clear that the NDC will win the elections,” Bulldog said on Okay FM.