I’ll lock up homosexuals in holes when voted as President – Akua Donkor

Ghanaian politician and the flagbearer of Ghana Freedom Party(GFP) Madam Akua Donkor has vowed to have homosexuals in the country locked up in holes when she is given the nod to lead the country.

According to her, in the beginning, God created man and woman with Adam being the man and Eve being the woman and not Adam and Steve and therefore wonders why humanity would love to change that.

She went ahead to say that homosexuality is a sin and something which is against the will of God so people involved in it should be locked up in holes where they can continue engaging in such devilish act.

Madam Akua Donkor explained that arresting them is her main focus but she won’t allow them to be kept in a crowded prison adding that they would get people to engage in their devilish act with but when they are isolated, they won’t get that chance.

She said: “My first port of call when I’m voted for is to deal with homosexuality in Ghana. I’m going to make sure it does not enter the shores of Ghana. I will do this by arresting all persons involved in the act. They will not be kept in the same cells but rather will be keep them in separate cells to starve them of the despicable act.”

Well, this is not the first time that she has made such controversial comment as some weeks ago, she promised to kick out all Jehovah Witnesses working in the government sector.

According to Akua Donkor, these Jehovah Witnesses don’t vote in any elections and as such, she doesn’t see the reason why they should be allowed to work in the government sector.