The saga between lover birds Fella Makafui and Medikal is not ending anytime soon as fans expected following the inclusion of Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale who is close friends with Medikal has vowed to make sure that Fella Makafui is kicked out of their matrimonial home.

Earlier today, Medikal posted a video on social media indicating that his baby mama Fella Makafui had called the police on him because he asked her family member to pack out of their house.

In sharing the video, his caption indicated that even though they are no longer together, they stay together in separate rooms.

He added that he is not kicking Fella Makafui out of his house but rather her family member staying with them for almost two years.

Shatta Wale’s involvement in this case comes after he realised that Fella Makafui had blocked him on X formerly Twitter.

Sharing a screenshot of it, he mentioned that he will make sure Fella Makafui is kicked out of Medikal’s home tonight.

He posted: “Fella blocked me, I will make sure MDK sack you from that house useless! You will come and meet me in the house tonight”

See screenshot below: