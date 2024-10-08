“I’ll move NDC from No.8 on the ballot papper to either 6 or 7 to show my power” – Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional NPP chairman, Chairman Wontumi, has threatened to move NDC from the No.8 position on the ballot paper to either 6 or 7.

During an appearance on his privately owned TV station (Wontumi TV), Chairman Wontumi bragged that he’s mighty and rich hence he can change the destiny of the NDC in the upcoming elections.

As firmly stated by Chairman Wontumi, he would intentionally rub his power in the faces of the NDC by moving them from the 8th position to either the 6th or 7th.

Chairman Wontumi’s brags follow after Rev Owusu Bempah’s recent declaration that John Mahama will be the next president of Ghana.

As we all know, the NDC has taken the famous ‘Breaking The 8’ mantra from the NPP after the outcome of the balloting from the EC.