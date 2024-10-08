type here...
“I’ll move NDC from No.8 on the ballot papper to either 6 or 7 to show my power” – Chairman Wontumi

By Armani Brooklyn
Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional NPP chairman, Chairman Wontumi, has threatened to move NDC from the No.8 position on the ballot paper to either 6 or 7.

During an appearance on his privately owned TV station (Wontumi TV), Chairman Wontumi bragged that he’s mighty and rich hence he can change the destiny of the NDC in the upcoming elections.

As firmly stated by Chairman Wontumi, he would intentionally rub his power in the faces of the NDC by moving them from the 8th position to either the 6th or 7th.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing party, NPP, has said the Asantes would not deter him from voting for his party regardless of their performance. According to him, if the NPP fails to deliver on their development promise to the people in the Ashanti Region, they will still fall short of their votes. Speaking on the back of the government's decision to go to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout, Chairman Wontumi said the government's decision would not affect the party’s election fortunes adversely. Chairman Wontumi burst the bubble of the opposition of the NDC by stating that the government's decision to go for an IMF bailout would not increase their chances in the Ashanti Region as Asantes would still vote for the NPP nevertheless. "NDC should forget 40% of votes in Ashanti Region, because with or without developments ‘we the Asantes will vote for NPP," he said. Per election data, the Ashanti Region is the NPP's stronghold, where they get the majority of their presidential votes and parliamentary seats. However, recent election results show a substantial decline in their numbers with the paradigm-shifting in favour of the NDC.

Chairman Wontumi’s brags follow after Rev Owusu Bempah’s recent declaration that John Mahama will be the next president of Ghana.

As we all know, the NDC has taken the famous ‘Breaking The 8’ mantra from the NPP after the outcome of the balloting from the EC.

Source:GHpage

