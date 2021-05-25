type here...
I’ll never apologize to Otumfour – Twene Jonas

By Qwame Benedict
Social media commentator Twene Jonas has reacted to the ongoing debate and pressure from people for him to apologize to the King of the Ashanti land Otumfour Osei Tutu.

The US-based commentator who is known for expressing his view about the country especially through insult recently launched another attack on high officials in relation to the galamsey operations in the country.

Anger got the best part of him which resulted in him using some harsh words on the king.

For some days now, there have been calls from some people led by the Otumfour’s Nkawantahene for him to apologize for his comment.

Well, he has finally reacted and has revealed that he is not going to apologize for anything stating that he never said anything wrong.

He said: “To those who are saying I’ve insulted your chief, I’m not going to apologise to anybody because once the chief has polluted water bodies in his area, he is a fool. “If you like, let your chief ensure that the water bodies are clear so you can bring it on Facebook and tell me to exempt that chief from the blasting”.

Jonas in a video stated that Otumfour listens to him and he has no problem with the comment he passed because he said the truth.

Watch the video below:

He sent some words to the people who cursed him asking them to rather focus their attention to Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 since he is the one that defrauded Ghanaians.

Source:Ghpage

