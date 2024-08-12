type here...
“I’ll never forgive Bongo Ideas; I don’t mind going to Hell because of him” – Evangelist Suro Nyame reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Evangelist Suro Nyame has publicly vowed that he’ll never forgive Bongo Ideas and he wouldn’t mind going to Hell because of him.

Speaking on GhPage Media’s Rash Hour Show, Evangelist Suro Nyame who sounded very pained and bitter at the same time disclosed that his ‘beef’ with Bongo Ideas is eternal.

According to Suro Nyame, Bongo Ideas intentionally wrote a demeaning article about him in which he described him as a thief and a practitioner of other social vices.

As stated by Suro Nyame, Bongo Ideas wrote all these humiliating articles about him despite never crossing paths with him.

Evangelist Suro Nyame explained that Bongo Ideas wanted him to be lynched to death reason he called him a thief in one of his mortifying articles.

Watch the video below to know more…

