The Newest Zylofon signee on the block Tiisha has pointed out clearly in a new interview that she would never want to have a collaboration with RuffTown entertainment signee Wendy Shay.

Its very clear that Tiisha who started making waves in the industry recently have always been trying to step on the toes of Wendy Shay.

In an interview with Kwame Oboadie, Tiisha was asked which Ghanaian musician she would never like to have a collaboration with.

Without wasting time to think about the questions being asked, she mentioned Wendy Shay.

As it stands now, we don’t know what actually the self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana music has done to Tisha for her to be throwing shots and jabs at her whenever she gets the chance.