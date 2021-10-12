I’ll never leave you-Dr Kwaku Oteng’s passionate message to wife, Akua GMB on her Birthday

- Advertisement -

Dr Kwaku Oteng yesterday took the lead as his birthday wish to his wife Akua GMB became the talked about.

Akua Amoakowaah (Akua GMB, the 2011 winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful) who also is the third wife of business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng marked her birthday yesterday.

And as part of means of making his wife’s birthday a memorable one, Dr Kwaku Oteng showered her with an emotional message to express his love for her.

Dr Oteng through Onua TV presenter, Captain Smart, channeled his message to the beauty Queen on her special day.

In his words, he said, “Akua, Dr said I should tell you that he hasn’t heard any of the criticisms, acrimony, and false allegations against you. He said I should tell you he loves you and will never leave you for any reason. Forget about what anyone will say or write. He loves you and will continue to love you. Happy blessed birthday from your lovely husband“, Captain Smart stated on Onua TV.