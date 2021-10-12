type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI'll never leave you-Dr Kwaku Oteng's passionate message to wife, Akua GMB...
Entertainment

I’ll never leave you-Dr Kwaku Oteng’s passionate message to wife, Akua GMB on her Birthday

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Dr Kwaku Oteng yesterday took the lead as his birthday wish to his wife Akua GMB became the talked about.

Akua Amoakowaah (Akua GMB, the 2011 winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful) who also is the third wife of business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng marked her birthday yesterday.

And as part of means of making his wife’s birthday a memorable one, Dr Kwaku Oteng showered her with an emotional message to express his love for her.

Dr Oteng through Onua TV presenter, Captain Smart, channeled his message to the beauty Queen on her special day.

In his words, he said, “Akua, Dr said I should tell you that he hasn’t heard any of the criticisms, acrimony, and false allegations against you. He said I should tell you he loves you and will never leave you for any reason. Forget about what anyone will say or write. He loves you and will continue to love you. Happy blessed birthday from your lovely husband“, Captain Smart stated on Onua TV.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Accra
moderate rain
72 ° F
72 °
72 °
100 %
3.8mph
75 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News