Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has made his first promise as he strives for Ghanaians to massively vote for him to succeed Nana Akufo Addo after December 7th 2024 general elections.

According to Kennedy Agyapong during an exclusive interview on Suncity FM, he will forfeit his salary and other benefits associated with the office of the president.

As claimed by Kennedy Agyapong, he will convert his salary into an education support fund for the less privileged people in the country.

“When I come, I won’t take salaries or any pegs. I will convert my benefits into scholarships for poor people to go to the university. I’ve a lot of jobs so I won’t rely on public funds. My companies will take care of me. I won’t rely on public funds.

“I will establish presidential scholarship to make sure poor but brilliant people get access to schools. My net salary will be used to sponsor children”

He additionally added that he will use his own cars as a presidential convoy and later gift them to state when he leaves the office of the presidency.

The current Assin Central also issued a strong warning to the ministers who would be working with him if given the nod as the president of the country.

He informed them beforehand that he wont hesitate to sack any of them either form the NPP or NDC if the evidence finger points at them that they mismanaged state funds.

Alot of Ghanaians have pinned Kennedy Agyapong’s promises as Nana Addo’s infamous style because that is exactly what he told Ghanaians before clinching the office of the presidency but he now baths in the sky.