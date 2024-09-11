Kumasi-based rapper Kweku Darlington has made his stance known that he is never going to be like his other colleagues to record a campaign song for any political party.

Election 2024 is fast approaching and some musicians in the country have decided to use this period to cash out from the political parties by endorsing and recording songs for them.

But Kweku Darlington who has been struggling to get a hit song in the last few years and in search of money to invest into his career is of the view that he is not going to make money by campaigning for any party.

According to him, he is a musician and would gladly grab the chance and opportunity to perform at any political event hosted by any of the political parties so he could make money from them.

“I could say, ‘Your Excellency, since it’s you who is asking for this service, give me only GH¢80,000 or GH¢90,000 to perform. I’ll go perform and if another party calls, I’ll do the same.

“The only thing I will not do is the campaign song because in that case you’ve limited and put yourself in a box,” the Sika Aba Fie hitmaker said.

“If I’ve concluded all I have to do in music, I can take huge amounts, 40 billion, 50 billion, and do a campaign song. However, I’m not yet where I need to be and I would not like to put myself in that box.

“If you book me for a performance where I will sing my own song, I will definitely make an appearance,” he stressed.