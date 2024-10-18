“I’ll never submit to a broke guy if we are dating” – Efia Odo

Ghanaian socialite, actress, and media personality Efia Odo, born Andrea Owusu, stirred up conversation with her frank views on relationship submission.

The outspoken media personality is challenging traditional notions, asserting that submission from women should not be automatic but rather earned by men who meet certain standards.



In a recent episode of her popular podcast Rants and Bants, Odo laid out her criteria for a man worthy of submission, emphasizing the importance of responsibility and personal growth.

“Before I can submit to a man, he has to have a certain level of responsibility. You need to be a provider, a man who respects himself, someone I can grow with, and learn from,” she said.

The former Eats Avenue co-owner argued that true leadership from a man naturally inspires submission from a woman.

“Why wouldn’t a woman submit if the man is doing what he’s supposed to?” – She questioned, suggesting that submission becomes a natural response to competent male leadership.

Efia Odo addressed what she sees as unreasonable expectations in relationships, challenging the logic of men who expect submission without demonstrating their worth.

“If a guy isn’t doing anything, why would you expect a woman to submit? It doesn’t make sense,” she wondered.