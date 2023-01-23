“I’ll not pound fufu for Sarkodie even if he’s the president” – Strongman

- Advertisement -

Rapper Strongman lashes out at his critics, who say he used to pound fufu and carry out other chores when he was with Sarkodie.

It came to light that the young rapper was compelled to take up menial work in the home of the Sarkcess Music CEO during his time with the record label.

Consequently, it has become a popular notion that Strongman was the guy who not only helped in preparing dishes but also washed the cars, cleaned the gutters, and picked up the unwashed utensils.

Reacting to the popular notion for the umpteenth time, Strongman has categorically stated that he never performed any of those chores, including the pounding of fufu.

According to him, if Sarkodie had the same pedigree as the president, that wouldn’t have motivated him to stoop so low to pound his fufu.

He Tweeted: “KWASIA boy even the president can’t let me pound his fufu for him Go ask about me from those who know me ….. Gyimigyimi,” as a response to his critic, Firestick.

Ama Strong suspects rapper Strongman of cheating.

Her suspicious reaction after her husband posted a photo on social media raises concerns about her insecurities.

Could Strongman be cheating on her?

Well, Ama Strong clearly was not happy when a picture was shared where Strongman was in the company of two curvaceous women.

He had wrapped his hands around their necks as these ladies also show irresistible skin. Read more…