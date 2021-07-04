- Advertisement -

Repented Ghanaian slay queen Moesha Bodoung, who has unveiled a new name as ‘Mauecia’, says despite finding new life in Christ and ditching her old ways, she will not forsake her friends.

According to the actress and socialite, she will rather draw her fellow slay queens closer to her and encourage them to follow in her footsteps and give their lives to Christ.

Moesha made these remarks in response to a wise counsel from one of her millions of followers on Instagram, where she previously shared hundreds of nude, explicit, and unpleasant videos and photos of herself.

“Then my dear move away from those u called friends …. since u said u have given ur life to God … I beg u….,” the seemingly caring follower wrote in the comment section of one of her new videos singing praises to God.

SEE ALSO: Born Again Moesha Boduong deletes all the pono videos and photos on her social media handles

Moesha Bodoung, however, proved she’s taken her repentance serious by stating that she will not be judgemental of her friends because that’s not what real children of God do.

She replied: “I will never move away form them. I will rather pray for them and encourage them to give their lives to Christ. A real child of God never judges people. God loves bothe the perfect and imperfect.”

Ghanaians woke up to a video of Moesha Boduong crying on a pulpit as she testifies about what the Lord has done for her. She announced she is born again and even went on to prophesy over the sick.

Watch the video below:

Whiles the Christian community was jubilating, the news came out that she is faking all the born-again attitude because of a man.

It’s alleged the parents of her boyfriend want to see a change in her before they allow her to marry their son.

READ MORE: Prove to us you have really changed before you can marry our son-Moesha Boduong told by in-laws

Well, we hope she has truly found God even if it’s to please her in-laws.