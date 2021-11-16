I’ll one day leave Lynx Entertainment – Kuami Eugene

- Advertisement -

The reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste Of The Year, Kuami Eugene has hinted that he’ll one day leave his current record label, Lynx Entertainment.

Speaking to Rashad in an interview on Ghpage TV, Eugene mentioned that he has plans of moving on years to come to do music on his own but for now, he has a contract with the label.

Though he declined to communicate the number of years left for his contract with the label to end, Kuami Eugene stated that for now, he’s doing what is expected of him at the label.

Asked by the host, Rashad; “should he (Kuami Eugene) leave Lynx Entertainment anytime soon, his fame will fall into water” the ‘Bunker’ hitmaker replied; “That will not happen”.

Watch the full interview here:

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene while speaking to Rashad has urged his label mate KiDi, to stop answering questions about him during interviews.

According to The RockStar, it’s past time KiDi aka ‘Sugar Daddy’ understands that Ghanaians will always wrap his words to fit their anecdotes to make him appear as a bad person for their slander campaign.

Kuami Eugene also stated unequivocally that he will never grant an interview to talk about KiDi therefore the “Touch It” hitmaker should also learn to do the same thing.