- Advertisement -

It’s been months since the lifeless body of Nigerian musician Mohbad was exhumed by the Nigerian Police Force with the intention of during an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

As it stands now, the police are yet to make their finding public and his family is yet to release an official date for a befitting burial for their late son.

Mr Joseph Aloba who happens to be the father of Mohbad was caught in an interview where the issue of the date for the musician’s burial came up and his response indicates the burial of Mohbad isn’t going to be anytime soon.

According to Mr Aloba, he will only give the green light for the release of his son’s lifeless body if a DNA test is conducted on Mohbad’s son thus his grandchild.

He went on to say that, notwithstanding, he also wanted to get the DNA reports from the Police Force to know the circumstances around the death of his son.

On why he is eager to get a DNA test conducted on his grandchild Liam, he disclosed that the placenta wasn’t received by his son.

He went on to say that at the time of the birth of Liam, Mohbad was having issues with his mother-in-law about land.

Watch the video below: