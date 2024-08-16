I’ll only ditch the NPP for NDC if John Mahama gives me 2 private jets and Accra sports stadium – DJ Azonto

Ghanaian musician DJ Azonto says he is open to joining the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if they offer him a private jet.

This development comes as a surprising twist, especially after DJ Azonto declared his support for the NPP.

DJ Azonto stated that his allegiance isn’t set in stone, and he would consider switching sides if the NDC presented an offer that included nothing less than a private jet and a stake in the Accra Sports Stadium.

“I’m a businessman, and I’m open to offers. If the NDC can meet my demands, I don’t see why I wouldn’t support them,” – DJ Azonto said with characteristic confidence.

DJ-Azonto-and-Dr-Bawumia

“But let me be clear, it has to be a private jet and the Accra Sports Stadium—nothing less.”

This declaration comes on the heels of his recent performance at a rally by Dr Mahamadu Bawumia in the Eastern Region.

In May this year, the Ghanaian musician criticised the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Bawumia, for what he described as the unfair use of his intellectual property.

This followed an incident where the Vice President was seen dancing to DJ Azonto’s song ‘Fa No Fom’ during a campaign rally in Nalerigu, in the Northeast Region.

According to the musician’s management, Dr Bawumia used the song without consent.