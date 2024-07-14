Controversial Kwame A Plus has come out to tell the reason why he has failed to give information about the gruesome assassination of Investigative journalist Ahmed Hussien Suale.

Days ago A Plus came out to say he knows the person behind the death of the journalist adding that if he is dared, he will organise a press conference to tell the whole world.

After this shocking statement from him, people quizzed why he had failed to provide the information to the police since it had been 4 years since Ahmed Suale’s death and justice hadn’t been served.

Some people even called for his arrest for keeping the information from the police who are still investigating the matter.

In a new video shared online, A Plus has come out to explain the reason why he has not gone to the police to report the issue despite having the information.

According to him, he had provided information to the police before and shockingly 10 minutes after he left the office, the main suspect called him to ask why he reported him.

He explained that he was in a meeting with the IGP and a former CID boss when he gave them the information about another case which involved the killing of some five people in Gomoa.

After providing those two with the information, the one who gave the police the wrong information called him to ask why he had reported him.

He explained that this shocked him because he wondered how the person got to know about it when he had just left the meeting barely 10 minutes ago.

A Plus continued that due to that experience, he isn’t ready to provide any information to the police because he fears for his life and they can’t be trusted.

He however mentioned that he would gladly provide the police with the information about Ahmed Suale’s murder if the police agreed and signed to give him 24 hours of protection adding that failure to do that means he is not talking to them.

He further stated that if the police tried to act smart, he would sue them and ensure they provided him security before he said anything to them.

Watch his video below: