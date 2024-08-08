Ghanaians are a few months away from the 2024 General Elections and this period is what some termed as cocoa season for well-known public figures.

DJ Azonto is known for his ‘Fa no fom’ hit song has for weeks being on the neck of the Vice President and NPP Presidential candidate Dr Bawumia for using his song without seeking his permission.

In his series of rants, he stated that he was suing Dr Bawumia for $10 million a suit some people considered to be foolish.

Fast forward, DJ Azonto appeared at an NPP-sponsored event to perform and even went ahead to endorse Dr Bawumia as the preferred candidate going into the 2024 General Elections.

In an interview with Mercury Quaye on Hitz FM after his shocking appearance at the NPP event, he was quizzed if he would also perform on an NDC stage.

He responded that he was invited on a political platform first by Dr Bawumia and the NPP so it would be right for him to first seek permission from him before going on an NDC stage to perform.

“If NDC calls me for performance, why not? I will ask for permission from the Vice President that Daddy you invited me first. Thank you. You showed me the way. You know that just one performance can give you a hundred performances.

Mercury, I hope you know because just performing for President Bawumia has given me the opportunity to get Hitz FM airtime at this crucial time, thank you,” he said.