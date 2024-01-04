“I’ll put Akufo Addo to shame if I don’t break the cookathon record – Chef Faila speaks with tears in her eyes (Video)

- Advertisement -

In the northern part of Ghana, Chef Faila’s cookathon journey has captured the attention of the nation as she pushes the boundaries of culinary endurance.



With over 80 hours of nonstop cooking already under her belt, Chef Faila’s optimism and determination have become the talk of the town.



Before the cookathon commenced, she spoke to the nation in an interview, assuring Ghanaians that she is on a mission not just to break but to set a new cookathon record.



In the interview, Chef Faila stated that she views her participation in the Guinness World Record’s longest cooking marathon as a national assignment.



She additionally expressed the belief that failing to snatch the title from Alan Fisher would not only be a personal setback but a disgrace to Ghanaians.

Furthermore, she added that such a failure would also bring shame to the sitting president, given the massive support she anticipated from the nation.

“Breaking this record is not just a personal goal; it’s a mission for Ghana. We are representing our nation on a global stage, and failure is not an option.

I feel a great responsibility to bring this title home and make all Ghanaians proud,” – Chef Faila emphasized during the interview.

One of the striking elements of Chef Faila’s interview was her emphatic declaration to cook for “unimaginable hours.”



This bold statement reflects her commitment to not only surpassing the initially planned duration but to create a record that will stand as a formidable challenge for anyone who attempts to break it in the future.

“I want to make it so difficult for anyone who tries to break my record. This is not just about setting a new time; it’s about setting a benchmark that showcases the strength and determination of Ghanaians,” – Chef Faila stated passionately.

As Chef Faila continues her cookathon, the nation watches with bated breath, rallying behind her in support.



Her dedication to the cause, framed as a national duty, has added an extra layer of significance to this culinary quest.



The pressure to succeed not just for personal glory but for the pride of the entire nation is palpable, and Chef Faila remains undeterred in her pursuit of cookathon glory.

