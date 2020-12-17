type here...
GhPage Entertainment I'll put you up for sale on Tonaton - Michy tells Majesty
Entertainment

I’ll put you up for sale on Tonaton – Michy tells Majesty

By Qwame Benedict
I'll put you up for sale on Tonaton - Michy tells Majesty
Michy and Majesty
- Advertisement -

The baby mama of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Michy, has threatened to put their son Majesty up for sale on e-commerce site Tonaton so someone can buy him.

According to her, Majesty is so naughty that she wanted to post his picture on Tonaton but its been two days since he left her side and she is already missing him.

She captioned a video on her sanpchat: “I just realized I’ve been bragging about putting him on tonaton.com for being naughty, 2 days away and I miss him so much.”

The video indicated that Majesty was sent to his grandmother’s place to sleep over but its been two(2) days and he has refused return home with her because he was being treated special at his grandma’s place.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

We wonder what at all Majesty has done that would make Michy conceive the thought of putting him on Tonaton.com

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, December 17, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
82.3 ° F
82.3 °
82.3 °
76 %
2.8mph
40 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News