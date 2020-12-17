- Advertisement -

The baby mama of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Michy, has threatened to put their son Majesty up for sale on e-commerce site Tonaton so someone can buy him.

According to her, Majesty is so naughty that she wanted to post his picture on Tonaton but its been two days since he left her side and she is already missing him.

She captioned a video on her sanpchat: “I just realized I’ve been bragging about putting him on tonaton.com for being naughty, 2 days away and I miss him so much.”

The video indicated that Majesty was sent to his grandmother’s place to sleep over but its been two(2) days and he has refused return home with her because he was being treated special at his grandma’s place.

Watch the video below:

We wonder what at all Majesty has done that would make Michy conceive the thought of putting him on Tonaton.com