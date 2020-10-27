type here...
I'll release your social media account if you allow me to see our children – Dave Joy to Joyce Blessing

By Qwame Benedict
I'll release your social media account if you allow me to see our children - Dave Joy to Joyce Blessing
Joyce Blessing and Dave Joy
The ex-husband and former manager of Gospel musician Joyce Blessing, Dave Joy has disclosed that he is ready to hand over the details of her social media handles to her but only on one condition.

It would be recalled that Joyce Blessing has been at war with her ex-husband Dave Joy and publicist Julie Kay Kanz for some months now after it emerged that she was no longer willing to work with them.

She requested to be handed over her social media handles but Dave Joy refused to release it to her. This led to a media between Joyce, Dave and other top personalities to reach a conclusion.

After their meeting it was concluded that Dave release the logins of her social media handle to Joyce Blessing since it was for the promotion of her craft and businesses.

Joyce Blessing on the other hand was also asked to allow Dave access to their children every two weeks.

It is said that Dave Joy gave out the Facebook and Youtube logins to her but kept the other social media pages logins due to the fact that Joyce did not stick to her part of the deal.

Speaking in an interview with Ola Michael on Peace FM’s “Entertainment Review”, Dave Joy revealed that he has not handed over Joyce Blessing’s Instagram accounts to her on her refusal to allow him see his kids.

According to Dave Joy, until Joyce allows him to meet his children, he will never give back the Instagram account.

“I have her Instagram account. She should allow me to see my children. She’s even sent me to court . . . I’ve told her to grant me access to my children but she says she’s not ready . . . I haven’t granted her access to her Instagram because she hasn’t given me access to my children and my things in the house. If she’s ready today to grant me access to meet my children, I will also hand over her Instagram to her.”

Source:Ghpage

