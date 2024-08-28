Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has been in the spotlight recently after news surfaced that his ex-wife, Naa Okailey Nyarko, has remarried a white man abroad.

This revelation has sparked widespread discussion on social media, particularly because Kwaku Manu had assisted her in relocating overseas, only for her to eventually move on with someone else.

The actor and his ex-wife officially divorced over three years ago, with Kwaku Manu publicly confirming their separation in a 2022 interview with Kobby Kyei.

Although the reasons behind their split were not made public, Kwaku Manu mentioned that both he and Naa Okailey made efforts to save their marriage before ultimately deciding to go their separate ways.

In a candid interview with ZionFelix, Kwaku Manu addressed the topic of remarrying. When asked if he has any plans to remarry, he responded confidently, stating, “Why wouldn’t I? How old am I? I got married when I was young, so now that I’m older, why wouldn’t I marry again?”

Kwaku Manu went on to clarify that their divorce was not caused by the distance between them.

When questioned about whether the separation left him heartbroken, he admitted, “Whenever you lose something, it’s painful. But whatever has happened is for the best; let’s leave it at that.”

Reflecting on the challenges of marriage, Kwaku Manu emphasized that there is no universal formula for a successful relationship, as each marriage is unique in its dynamics and struggles.