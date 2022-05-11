- Advertisement -

Elon Musk has said he would restore Donald Trump‘s banned account on Twitter if his $44 billion deal to acquire the company is completed.

This means the former US President might soon be back in the Twittersphere after more than one year since he was kicked out for good in January 2021.

The Tesla boss — and soon-to-be new Twitter owner — made the remarks during a virtual chat at the Financial Times’ Future of the Car conference.

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” Musk said Tuesday.

Dorsey, Twitter’s cofounder and former CEO, tweeted Tuesday following Musk’s remarks that he does “agree” there shouldn’t be permanent bans on Twitter users. “There are exceptions … but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don’t work,” he said.

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter, right after the January 6 Capitol insurrection, because they claimed his tweets violated the platform’s rules against violence incitement and had the potential to incite further violence.

Other social platforms followed in banning or suspending Trump’s account.