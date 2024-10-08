Hon Maxwell Kofi Jumah who is the managing director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited has threatened to sack any worker who joins the labour commission’s strike and demonstration.

According to the MD who also doubles as an in-law to President Nana Addo, there is no sense in the demonstration being staged by organised labour and therefore wouldn’t want any of his workers to join them.

He continued that the issue at hand is a national issue and should remain as such without any of his staff joining in the fight.

Kofi Jumah asked that any staff who defied his orders and joined in the demonstration should at the end of the month go to the organised labour office to take his/her salary.

