type here...
GhPageNewsI'll sack any GIHOC worker who goes on strike - Kofi Jumah
News

I’ll sack any GIHOC worker who goes on strike – Kofi Jumah

By Qwame Benedict
Kofi-Jummah
Kofi-Jummah

Hon Maxwell Kofi Jumah who is the managing director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited has threatened to sack any worker who joins the labour commission’s strike and demonstration.

According to the MD who also doubles as an in-law to President Nana Addo, there is no sense in the demonstration being staged by organised labour and therefore wouldn’t want any of his workers to join them.

He continued that the issue at hand is a national issue and should remain as such without any of his staff joining in the fight.

Kofi Jumah asked that any staff who defied his orders and joined in the demonstration should at the end of the month go to the organised labour office to take his/her salary.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Accra
light rain
78.2 ° F
78.2 °
78.2 °
85 %
1.5mph
77 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways