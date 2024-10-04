The founder and leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Osofo Kyiri Abosom has vowed to kick out President Nana Addo from his Nima residence if he gets elected President after the elections.

According to the Presidential aspirant, Akuffo Addo’s Nima residence is a government property that was acquired and supposed to be used as a police station.

But Edward Akufo-Addo who is the father of Nana Addo decided to turn the building into his private residence after he became the Head of state.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom wondered why Nana Addo hadn’t built a house of his own with all the money he had acquired and still staying in a government property which was forcefully taken by his father.

He asked: “If he’s made so much money during his time in office, why hasn’t he built his own house?”

The preacher-turned-politician disclosed his plans to prevent ex gratia payments if elected president, questioning why lawmakers, who allegedly misappropriate public monies, should be paid handsomely upon leaving office.

“It’s unfair that politicians are the ones benefitting from these payouts. Teachers, nurses, and other government workers who serve the nation selflessly are the ones who deserve such rewards,” he added.