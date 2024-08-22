“I’ll slap you if we meet face to face” – Angry Christiana Awuni descends on Portia Asare (Video)

Veteran Actress, Christiana Awuni, has descended on Portia Asare over her sentiments about how black magic has taken over our local movie industry.

Recall that days ago, Portia Asare alleged in an explosive interview that garnered massive attention that the Kumawood industry is full of evil people.

According to Portia Asare, her colleagues sent her to a juju man to destroy her career.

As stated by Portia, years ago, Kumawood was filled with love but in recent years, it has turned into an evil fraternity.

Recounting some of her old memories in the industry, Portia revealed that they all ate together when they went on set but now, she’s afraid because of juju.

Well, reacting to the allegation, Christiana Awuni has accused Portia Asare of deliberately sabotaging the almost collapsed industry.

According to Christiana Awuni in a fresh interview with Adepa TV, she would land heavy slaps on Portia Asare if they met on set because what she said in her interview was not right.

As stated by Christiana, there are evil people everywhere hence Portia Asare’s case isn’t unique.

Christiana Awuni submitted that Portia Asare wants to make them jobless because she’s painting the movie industry in a very bad fate.

Watch the video below to know more…