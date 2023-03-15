type here...
“I’m not cheap like others, I’ll only accept 600K to work at media house” – Afia Schwar

By Bra Stash
'I'll take GHC600K to join a media house
Afia Schwar believes her price tag is so huge that unless the media house is ready to pay an arm and a leg for her services, she won’t accept.

According to the loudmouthed socialite, anything less than GHC 600,000 will not attract her work with any media house in Ghana.

Afia Schwar maintained that based on her experience, exposure, and social media clout, she would not stop so lowly to receive peanuts from any media house that would want to hire her.

Her bold yet audacious statement during an interview with Zion Felix comes on the heels of Nana Ama McBrown’s move from UTV to Media General.

However, she added that some of the terms and conditions that must be in place before someone would accept to work with a media firm as a presenter include a two-year deal, a signed contract, and other juicy bonuses.

Nana Ama Mcbrown quit UTV to save her marriage

Although the actress claims she told her former bosses to redefine her show or get her something new to do but they all went into incognito mode after her request.

 Detailing what led to her absence from United Showbiz as well as matters that influenced her decision to call it quits during an interview with Johnny Hughes on 3FM, she reportedly said;

“I told my previous employers that I wanted to hold on from December. Let’s think of something new to do, that’s what I said to them. I was expecting them to call and say come let’s think about what is new.

“However, I don’t have a contract with anybody so if nobody is minding me, I have the right to move on…I am not here to explain much. This is me, I pray about every step I make, I don’t just move,”

