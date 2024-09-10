“I’ll unaliive Medikal this evening” – Funny Face threathens (Video)

Funny Face has threatened to end it all for Medikal this evening in a new worrying video that has taken over social media trends.

According to Funny Face, after ending it all for Medikal, he will blame his actions on his deteriorated mental health.

In the video, Funny Face emphatically stated that he has all the credentials to prove that he’s not mentally stable.

This new disturbing threats from Funny Face follows Medikal’s caution to him to keep his name out of his mouth.

For months now, Funny Face has been consistently accusing Medikal of sleeping with Vanessa while she was still with him (Funny Face).

According to Medikal, he has not slept with Vanessa as Funny Face wants people to believe and even if he did then Funny Face should be grateful that he(Medikal) slept with his baby mama.

Medikal, however, in the tweet disclosed that he sympathizes with Funny Face in terms of what he is currently going through.

He tweeted: “Someone should tell Funny Face that with all due respect I understand what he is going through but he should keep my name out. I never f*ked his girl, even if I did, he should be grateful.”