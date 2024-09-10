type here...
GhPageNews"I'll unaliive Medikal this evening" - Funny Face threathens (Video)
News

“I’ll unaliive Medikal this evening” – Funny Face threathens (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
I'll unaliive Medikal this evening - Funny Face threathens (Video)

Funny Face has threatened to end it all for Medikal this evening in a new worrying video that has taken over social media trends.

According to Funny Face, after ending it all for Medikal, he will blame his actions on his deteriorated mental health.

In the video, Funny Face emphatically stated that he has all the credentials to prove that he’s not mentally stable.

This new disturbing threats from Funny Face follows Medikal’s caution to him to keep his name out of his mouth.

For months now, Funny Face has been consistently accusing Medikal of sleeping with Vanessa while she was still with him (Funny Face).

According to Medikal, he has not slept with Vanessa as Funny Face wants people to believe and even if he did then Funny Face should be grateful that he(Medikal) slept with his baby mama.

-- AD --

Medikal, however, in the tweet disclosed that he sympathizes with Funny Face in terms of what he is currently going through.

He tweeted: “Someone should tell Funny Face that with all due respect I understand what he is going through but he should keep my name out. I never f*ked his girl, even if I did, he should be grateful.”

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
74 %
3.5mph
40 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways