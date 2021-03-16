type here...
Entertainment

I’ll win a Grammy for Ghana very soon – Archipalago

By Qwame Benedict
Social media influencer turned musician Archipalago real name Dennis Anane has asked Ghanaian not to be worried because he won be the first person to win a Grammy for the country.

The 2021 Grammy’s are over and there is a lot of debate in the media space as to why till date no Ghanaian has been able to win such an award.

According to some people, they thought Shatta Wale’s feature with Beyonce could at least make the country win a Grammy this year but it turned out that Beyonce’s song with Wizkid rather won the Grammy.

Archipalago who just started a career in music has taken to his social media page and asked Ghanaians not to complain to much because he would soon bring a Grammy home.

He posted: “I promise Ghanaians that I’m gonna bring our first Grammy award home soon. Mark my words”

